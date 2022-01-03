Reaction Roundup from Washington's loss to Philly

Terry McLaurin

On missing the playoffs and losing the last four games:

"That's the goal when you put on the pads in the beginning of the season is to have a chance to make the playoffs, win the division, make the playoffs and try to make a run at the super bowl. To know we're not going to be able to that this year is disappointing especially off the year we had last year, we felt like we were going to try and take some momentum into this year, but with the NFL everything is earned week in and week out. I feel like we went on a stretch run where we won that stretch of games and then we got into the division and just didn't get it done and that could make or break your season and it kind of broke ours. so we have an opportunity to try and finish this season off on the right foot, with a win, against a Giants team who I feel like is not going to let us have anything. And that's just got to be our mindset to get into New York this weekend and finish this season with some type of positive."

On player losses or bad execution being more significant in the last month's stretch of games:

"I think it's a little bit of both. We have gone through some adversity with covid and personal tragedies that are going on with our brothers and adversity we've had throughout the whole season. I don't think anyone would say that's why we didn't get it done; we just didn't get it done. Every team is dealing with something during this part of the season, injuries, COVID, so by no stretch of the imagination do I want that to be out there that it was an excuse or crutch, we just didn't get the job done."