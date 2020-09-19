5 Under-The-Radar Cardinals Players Washington Will Have To Plan For In Week 2

The Washington Football got off to a strong start in the Ron Rivera era by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, but it has another challenge looming ahead for Week 2.

The Arizona Cardinals, who finished the 2019 season 5-10-1, also started off their season with an upset. With phenomenal performances from quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins along with a game-saving pass breakup from cornerback Patrick Peterson, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers on the road, 24-20.

Murray, Hopkins, Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald are four of the Cardinals' most potent threats to Washington's hopes at its first 2-0 start since 2011, but the team has a bevy of other players who could have an impact.

Here are five under-the-radar players Washington will need to account for on Sunday:

RB Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake had a relatively quiet season opener by his standards. He scored the touchdown that put the Cardinals up, 24-20, in the fourth quarter, but he was limited to 65 total yards on 18 touches.

Those numbers are not indicative of Drake's time in Arizona, though. In his first game with the Cardinals after the Miami Dolphins traded him for a conditional sixth-round pick, he exploded 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also caught four passes for 52 yards.

Drake accounted for 348 yards of offense in the first six weeks of the 2019 season with the Dolphins. In the final eight weeks with the Cardinals, he amassed 814 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per touch.

Drake averaged 5.2 yards per rush and caught 80% of his targets with the Cardinals, so there is always a chance for him to have a breakout game. Washington's defensive line held the Eagles to 57 rushing yards, so Drake will face a tough challenge Sunday.

"We've got some talented players," said Rivera. "They have an opportunity to make plays and they're going to make them. …We're not even close to where we should be or where we can be or where we're headed. But I do like our guys."