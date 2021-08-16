Inside Tress Way's Advice To Camaron Cheeseman

It's certainly a lot of new information to digest, but Way doesn't want Cheeseman to sacrifice that in favor of what he needs to do to be ready for games. One of the ways that Way gets ready for punts is by catching snaps on the sideline; he calls it "playing catch." But that doesn't mean he wants to wear Cheeseman's arm out, either.

"I don't want [him] to get tired if he has any...rep counts that he has to himself," Way said. "I don't want to mess that up."

Way even joked that Cheeseman could just pass the ball to him underhanded if that's what it took, but the point remains the same: he wants Cheeseman to do what he needs to do to get himself comfortable.

"We're playing a team game, but you getting prepared on the sideline [with] your routines or drills that you have to do, you have to be selfish in what gets you ready."

There's a rhythm and feel that comes with being a long snapper, and as Cheeseman progresses through his rookie season, it's important for him to get a feel for those tendencies. That involves a kind of balancing act; he'll need to make sure he's doing what Way and Hopkins need from him, but not at the detriment of taking care of himself.