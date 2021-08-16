Chase Young Makes Debut On NFL's Top 100 Players

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, a four-time Pro Bowler who has been in the league for 15 years, has matched up against some of the best edge rushers the NFL has ever seen. For the past four seasons, he's had a firsthand look at how Aaron Donald prepares himself for games. After squaring off against Young in Week 5, Whitworth says he has "all the abilities to thrive."

"You look at an Aaron Donald, you look at a Khalil Mack, in the situations of games where they're just needed to make a play, they go do something special," Whitworth explained. "I think he's got the ability and the talent that he'll be a guy like that very soon."

Williams said he sees "a Hall of Fame player just unfolding before our eyes." Young has a ways to go before that happens, but everyone seems to agree with Williams' other comment: