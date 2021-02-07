What It Was Like Going Up Against Defensive Rookie Of The Year Chase Young

Washington did not get the win, but Young continued to impress with four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and another sack. He was tied for the NFL lead with 2.5 sacks through two weeks -- a statistic that got the attention of seemingly everyone on the Cleveland Browns.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "He's played on both sides, he's gotten home, he's applied pressure even when he doesn't get home and he makes plays in the run game. He makes effort plays. He makes plays just off of size, strength, power and quickness. It really runs the gamut."

QB Baker Mayfield: "Obviously, Chase Young, a high draft pick, but he is playing like it. He is proving why they chose him so high."

T Jack Conklin: "You can see what he was in college, obviously, and to see how that has translated so far for him in the NFL, that's impressive. It's a tough transition for anybody, but he's doing an awesome job, and I think he's going to be a great player in the league for a long time."

T Jedrick Wills: "He's just a freak of nature. You don't see a lot of guys like him around the league. He just has a lot of size and ability and a lot of speed and power, which is a good combination of everything you need."

G Joel Bitonio: "There's a reason he was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. He makes plays. For D-linemen, sometimes it takes a second to go – you get drafted and you don't have a preseason – but he's really flowing off the edge from the start. The thing that really sticks out is obviously, he has all the intangibles -- the speed, the size, the arm length and the closing speed – but it is really the football knowledge.

"You see a shift and he'll make a spin inside or he plays off blocks. Those are things you see vets do, usually the veteran pass rushers. He's making moves. He just understands football, which is big for a pass rusher, because you know when the slide is coming your way or you're getting double-teamed, there are ways to kind of defeat that. All of them have teed off on the quarterback, but I think he's the guy that they are putting the red dot on and being like, 'Hey, this is our bell cow and everybody is going to feed off of that.'"

OL Coach Bill Callahan: "The thing that's pretty fascinating about him is that he carries himself so well in terms of his style of play and his ability to adjust and also to counter. And that's where I think most young players, they don't have that repertoire of moves in their tool box to throw at a pass protector. That's why I think he's really advanced. He has all the tricks and all the toolbox techniques that you want to have for a great defensive end. And he's going to be great in our league, make no mistake about it.

"It's just interesting, comparatively speaking, I was talking to our guys about who he reminds them of, and a lot of the guys said Jadeveon Clowney as a young pass rusher. So that was interesting because he does. He has that explosive element to his game, and then he has the combination of his hands, that explosiveness, that can really create an effect. And then what really worries you is off the edge and his ability to create that speed around the corner and jar the ball loose from the quarterback when he's disconnecting the throw. That's always something you have to emphasize as a protection coach is finishing the protection, riding out the pass protector, not only just up the field but over top of the arc of the protection pocket."

Young's third career game was cut short, as he left with a groin injury early in the second quarter. The injury forced Young to miss Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, and he admitted that it continued to effect him even after he returned. Over the next three games against the Los Angeles Rams, at the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, he failed to record a sack but amassed three tackles for loss and made other impact plays. And he was still on opposing coaches and players' minds before and after their respective contests.

Rams QB Jared Goff: "They're really good up front. We'll see if Chase Young plays; he's a great player, and he provides a lot of challenges for us."