Washington Vs. Chargers Preview: A Tough Defensive Test For Week 1

Sep 08, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Preview090821
Antonio Gibson makes a grab during practice on Sept. 2, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The 2021 season is finally here, and the Washington Football Team is getting things started by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 1 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 12

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: CBS

  • Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
  • Jay Feely (analyst)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 7-4.
  • Washington and Los Angeles have only met 11 times, the most recent matchup coming in 2017.
  • This is the third time Washington has played the Chargers in Week 1 and is 1-1 in previous season-opening matchups.
  • Sunday's game is the first time since 2018 that Washington has not opened the season against a division opponent. It is also the first time since 2016 that Washington has not opened the season against an NFC team.
  • Washington will play an AFC West opponent in Week 1 for the first time since 2001. It is the first time Washington will host an AFC West team in Week 1 since 1973.
  • Seven of Washington's matchups with the Chargers have been decided by six points or fewer.
  • The last time Washington hosted the Chargers was in 2013, when Washington came away with a 30-24 win.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Los Angeles:

  • Head coach Brandon Staley (1st season in Los Angeles)
  • Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS (2020)

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Alex Smith (1,582)
  • Passing TDs -- QBs Alex Smith (6)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (795)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (11)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,118)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (6)
  • Tackles -- LB Jon Bostic (118)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (9.0)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (4)

Los Angeles:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Justin Herbert (4,336)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Justin Herbert (31)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Austin Ekeler (530)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Justin Herbert (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Keenan Allen (992)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Keenan Allen (8)
  • Tackles -- LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (107)
  • Sacks -- LB Joey Bosa (7.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Michael Davis (3)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 30th (317.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-25th (20.9 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 25th (216.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-30th (50)
  • Rushing offense -- 26th (100.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 23rd (39.1%)
  • Total defense -- 2nd (304.6 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 4th (20.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 2nd (191.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 6th (47.0)
  • Rushing defense -- T-14th (112.8 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 6th (37.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 17th (29:50)
  • Turnover differential -- T-24th (-4)

Los Angeles:

  • Total offense -- 22nd (382.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-18th (24.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 6th (270.6 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-17th (34)
  • Rushing offense -- 15th (111.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 9th (44.2%)
  • Total defense -- 10th (349.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 10th (26.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 9th (223.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 25th (27)
  • Rushing defense -- 18th (119.9 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 22nd (43.6%)
  • Time of possession -- 4th (31:39)
  • Turnover differential -- T-13th (+3)

