Washington Vs. Chargers Preview: A Tough Defensive Test For Week 1

The 2021 season is finally here, and the Washington Football Team is getting things started by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 1 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 12
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: CBS
- Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
- Jay Feely (analyst)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the all-time series, 7-4.
- Washington and Los Angeles have only met 11 times, the most recent matchup coming in 2017.
- This is the third time Washington has played the Chargers in Week 1 and is 1-1 in previous season-opening matchups.
- Sunday's game is the first time since 2018 that Washington has not opened the season against a division opponent. It is also the first time since 2016 that Washington has not opened the season against an NFC team.
- Washington will play an AFC West opponent in Week 1 for the first time since 2001. It is the first time Washington will host an AFC West team in Week 1 since 1973.
- Seven of Washington's matchups with the Chargers have been decided by six points or fewer.
- The last time Washington hosted the Chargers was in 2013, when Washington came away with a 30-24 win.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
Los Angeles:
- Head coach Brandon Staley (1st season in Los Angeles)
- Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS (2020)
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Alex Smith (1,582)
- Passing TDs -- QBs Alex Smith (6)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (795)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (11)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,118)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (6)
- Tackles -- LB Jon Bostic (118)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (9.0)
- Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (4)
Los Angeles:
- Passing Yards -- QB Justin Herbert (4,336)
- Passing TDs -- QB Justin Herbert (31)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Austin Ekeler (530)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Justin Herbert (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Keenan Allen (992)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Keenan Allen (8)
- Tackles -- LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (107)
- Sacks -- LB Joey Bosa (7.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Michael Davis (3)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 30th (317.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-25th (20.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 25th (216.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-30th (50)
- Rushing offense -- 26th (100.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 23rd (39.1%)
- Total defense -- 2nd (304.6 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 4th (20.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 2nd (191.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- 6th (47.0)
- Rushing defense -- T-14th (112.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 6th (37.5%)
- Time of possession -- 17th (29:50)
- Turnover differential -- T-24th (-4)
Los Angeles:
- Total offense -- 22nd (382.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-18th (24.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 6th (270.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-17th (34)
- Rushing offense -- 15th (111.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 9th (44.2%)
- Total defense -- 10th (349.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 10th (26.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 9th (223.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- 25th (27)
- Rushing defense -- 18th (119.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 22nd (43.6%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (31:39)
- Turnover differential -- T-13th (+3)