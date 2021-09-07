WFT Daily: Chargers HC Brandon Staley Has 'A Lot Of Respect' For Terry McLaurin

Staley's Rams managed to contain McLaurin last year in a soggy 30-10 win at FedExField. With perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro Jalen Ramsey shadowing him, McLaurin was held to just 26 yards on three receptions -- his third lowest production last season.

McLaurin is capable of more than that, though, and Staley knows it. Prior to the Week 5 matchup, the former third-round pick was averaging 96 yards per game. Staley put together a reel of McLaurin squaring off against some of the NFL's best corners during his rookie season ahead of last year's game. What he saw was McLaurin sprinting away from defensive backs to the pace of 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.