Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Eagles, Week 1

With the team's practice prep for the Dallas Cowboys complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO:
10. Offensive coordinator Scott Tuner on running back J.D. McKissic's abilities:
"J.D. earned that right to be named the starter. He came in and I didn't know him at all. I just watched what he did on tape. But, he's a professional in every sense of the word. He's one of the smartest guys we have on our team. He's getting other guys lined up and he's got a funny sense of humor, too. He's done a good job. I'm glad we got him."
9. Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese on what he's learned about Dwayne Haskins:
"He loves the drill work. He loves competing; 7-on-7, 11-on-11, it doesn't matter. He just loves to be out there playing, which is fun. It's a great starting point for us and we can progress from there. He's a hungry player, which makes it a lot easier. It's tough when you have to drag them with you. I really enjoy that part of him."
8. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on quarterback Dwayne Haskins' improvement:
"He's just gotten more and more confident. The decision making, it's sped up and it's improved. I feel like he's in a good place right now. He's playing fast. Obviously, the next test is going and playing in an actual game. But, we're excited for that and it's time."
7. Center Chase Roullier on going against defensive end Chase Young:
"He's got a very, very uncommon combination of speed, strength and quickness. That's difficult for any offensive linemen to deal with. In my few reps that I've had to go against him it's been difficult to combat the bull rush with his strength at the same time. That's something I think he's going to be able to move forward with in his career and wreak some havoc in this league."
6. Jack Del Rio on what fans can expect to see from the defense:
"I think the fans can be excited about us getting beyond our potential and beginning to perform. The way you perform is you play fast on defense and you tackle the right way. We're going to play fast. Guys are going to know what to do and they're going to go there fast and we're going to tackle when we get there."
5. Dwayne Haskins on what the coaching staff has been emphasizing to the team:
"Just the things that we can control like attitude, preparation and effort. In our team meetings, we always start out with those three things and knowing that if you can control your attitude and how you respond, that's going to ultimately give you a fighting chance in anything in life. And preparation, when you prepare and you do the things you're supposed to do for your opponent, for yourself and for your body. Just knowing you give yourself an opportunity to succeed because you prepared yourself and you have the right attitude and effort."
4. Jack Del Rio on the defense's fundamentals:
"The one question I've been getting a lot about how talented we are. It's about production. Really, this league is not about assembling talent. It really doesn't matter. There are a lot of guys in the Hall of Fame that were undrafted. It doesn't matter where you come from or how you get here, it's about how you perform when you get your opportunity. It's about this group here and now. So, that's where our focus is. We're just looking to be at our best for each other, very unselfishly. Doing our role, doing exactly what we're supposed to be and doing it fast and then playing off each other. Those are the fundamentals that allow us to play at a higher level collectively, regardless of the amount of talent we have."
3. Head coach Ron Rivera on what a divisional win to open the season would mean to him:
"Well, I think it's one of those things that you can build momentum off of. Remember, they're the standard now. They won the division last year. They've been to the playoffs -- what, is it three of the last four years? And a Super Bowl and won it. The thing that we have to do is understand that this, guys, is the measuring stick. You want to win your division; you've got it beat teams like this...There's so many measuring sticks. I think it's one step at a time, so you've got to be realistic. To me, it starts with the division. If you can win all the games in your division, you give yourself a chance and then you go from there."
2. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins on how he defines success:
"I feel like everybody wants to make that numerical. I don't think that's numerical for me. I think success for me is finding the good plays and the bad plays -- whether that's making a touchdown, throwing a check down or throwing it out of bounds, not taking a sack. I think success for me is having a better touchdown to interception ratio than I did last year. Success for me is helping this team win more games than last year. Success for me is helping this team have a better overall demeanor on the field. Success for me is finding ways to lead and be a presence. That's something that I'm just looking forward to doing and being quite successful at it because I know that I can do it and my guys can do it. I'm looking forward to leading these men."
1. Ron Rivera on what his emotions will be during the season opener:
"Finally. I promise you that will be my first thought when that ball gets kicked. Finally, we're playing football. I hope it continues. I really do. To me, when that happens that's going to signal some normalcy in our lives and in my life, for sure. That's what I'm looking forward to on opening day that we've gotten to something that we as coaches and athletes and our organization, fans and our fan base, can all kind of wrap our arms around and say, 'Man, we at least have got some normalcy in a time that is crazy."