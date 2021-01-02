News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment during Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay

Jan 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Playoffs

During the Wild Card Playoff Game Against Tampa Bay, the Washington Football Team presented the USAA Salute to Service Moment honoring Sergeant Collin Koonce and Sergeant David V. Garcia representing the United States Marine Corps on the renowned Second Screen Digital Experience! The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition (in past years) celebrated at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game. On August 11th, the Washington Football Team announced that they would not be hosting fans in the first portion of the 2020 season. In response, USAA and Washington Football Team invited select service members to FedExField prior to the season to film these recognitions honoring and recognizing service members across the region!

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2020-21 season! Please join us in thanking Sergeant Collin Koonce and Sergeant David V. Garcia for their service!

Sergeant Collin Koonce

Sergeant Collin Koonce of the United States Marine Corps is an Administrative Non-Commissioned Officer that works for the Director of the Marine Corps Staff located in the Pentagon, Washington D.C. Sergeant Koonce has served 5 years in the Marines and is currently serving his second Active Duty Tour. Sergeant Koonce was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He is a proud father and husband. Sergeant Koonce is delighted with the opportunity to serve this nation and is honored by the Washington Football Team today!

Sergeant David V. Garcia

Sergeant David V. Garcia of the United States Marine Corps is an Administrative Specialist for the Director of Marine Corps Staff. He was born in Galesburg IL. Sergeant Garcia has served in the Marine Corps for 7 Years. First station led in Camp Lejuene NC and Currently at the Pentagon in Washington DC. Sergeant Garcia has 2 older brothers who have honorably served in the Marine Corps. Sergeant Garcia is proud to serve this great Nation and is honored by the Washington Football Team. Semper Fidelis Marines!

