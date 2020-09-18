Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team continued a long-time tradition celebrating the United States Air Force's Birthday in the team's home opener at FedExField. Though fans were not present, the football team was able to continue this tradition by welcoming over thirty-five airmen to FedExField on Tuesday, September 1st to pre-tape reenlistments, military shoutouts, Salute to Service Moments, Game Ball Deliveries, Gameday predictions from United States Air Force families, and messages to our airmen from Major Generals in the United States Air Force. The pre-taped in-game features were included in the Washington Football Team's debut Second Screen Experience for fans throughout the game and boasted all over social media (as Coach Rivera lead Washington in a 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles).

The Air Force Birthday Celebration included a Locks of the Week presented by Pepsi & Safeway predicted by the family of Tech Sergeant Rich Crites of the United States Air Force, a FedEx Game Ball Delivery to A1C Spencer Slocum of the United States Air Force, a reenlistment with fifteen airmen administrated by Major General Ricky Rupp of the USAF, a birthday shoutout to our airmen from Major General Ricky Rupp of the USAF, the USAA Salute to Service Moment recognizing Staff Sergeant Erica Frazier and Staff Sergeant Bryan Potter of the USAF, and featuring the GEICO Military Shoutout with SrA Samuel Lawrence of the USAF.