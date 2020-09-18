News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

Sep 18, 2020 at 07:30 AM
USAF5

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team continued a long-time tradition celebrating the United States Air Force's Birthday in the team's home opener at FedExField. Though fans were not present, the football team was able to continue this tradition by welcoming over thirty-five airmen to FedExField on Tuesday, September 1st to pre-tape reenlistments, military shoutouts, Salute to Service Moments, Game Ball Deliveries, Gameday predictions from United States Air Force families, and messages to our airmen from Major Generals in the United States Air Force. The pre-taped in-game features were included in the Washington Football Team's debut Second Screen Experience for fans throughout the game and boasted all over social media (as Coach Rivera lead Washington in a 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles).

The Air Force Birthday Celebration included a Locks of the Week presented by Pepsi & Safeway predicted by the family of Tech Sergeant Rich Crites of the United States Air Force, a FedEx Game Ball Delivery to A1C Spencer Slocum of the United States Air Force, a reenlistment with fifteen airmen administrated by Major General Ricky Rupp of the USAF, a birthday shoutout to our airmen from Major General Ricky Rupp of the USAF, the USAA Salute to Service Moment recognizing Staff Sergeant Erica Frazier and Staff Sergeant Bryan Potter of the USAF, and featuring the GEICO Military Shoutout with SrA Samuel Lawrence of the USAF.

Checkout gameday posts and features below. Continue checking in all season long as the Washington Football Team will honor service members from each branch every home game this season! Washington Salute and the Washington Football Team would like to thank the Secretary of Defense's Strategic Communications Team in working with our front office in finding the safest possible way to honor and recognize our airmen for the entire 2020-21 season! We thank Major General Ricky Rupp and the United States Air Force Communications team in coordinating exciting opportunities to honor and recognize our airmen in our region this season via hosting a reenlistment at FedExField.

Related Content

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 
Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan
news

Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season.
Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors
news

Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop series with Hope for the Warriors with the intention of providing active-duty service members proper resources and tools to finding employment in their transition out of the military.
Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment
news

Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team SSgt Erica Frazier and SSgt Bryan Potter of the United States Air Force During the USAA Salute to Service Moment.
Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military
news

Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military to host the military kick-off event of the year featuring insight and sneak peaks 
Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September
news

Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField.
Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors
news

Washington Salute to Kick-Off 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop Series with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute will kick off a 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop with the Warrior's Compass Program for Active-Duty Service Members, Spouses, & Veterans.
Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military
news

Washington Salute to Host 2020 Virtual Military Appreciation Takeover Tailgate presented by GEICO Military

Join us for the first virtual military NFL kickoff event of the 2020 season! We hop to see you there!
Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season
news

Washington Salute Hosts League's First Military Filming Day For The 2020-21 Season

On Friday, August 21st, Washington Salute welcomed over 120 service members representing five branches of the United States Military capture content that would allow the Washington Football team to continue the tradition of honoring and recognizing service members throughout the season.
Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute, GEICO Military, and Malcolm Blacken Team Up to Leadership Roundtable with Marine Corps Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military hosted a Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Washington Salute to Team Up With GEICO Military on Leadership Roundtable with Malcom Blacken & Leadership from Marine Corpse Base Quantico
news

Washington Salute to Team Up With GEICO Military on Leadership Roundtable with Malcom Blacken & Leadership from Marine Corpse Base Quantico

On Tuesday, August 18th, Washington Salute & GEICO Military will team up to host the 2020 Virtual Leadership Roundtable with Senior Director of the Washington Football Team Player Development, Malcolm Blacken, and five Senior Leaders on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Advertising