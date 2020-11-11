Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

Washington Football Team Highlights USAA Service Member Player Connection

In partnership with USAA, the team was able to connect with it's players and Coach Rivera ahead of the game, and talk about their military involvement and engagement. In two features played on HDBoards during the game. The team was able to sit down with star Outside linebacker Cole Holcomb in the installation of his military decal on his helmet and talk to him about his military involvement. Then, they spoke with Coach Rivera, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, and Cole about their own military background answering the question What Does Salute to Service Mean To You?" See the features below!