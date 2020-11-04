News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team To Host Annual Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA Vs. Giants

Nov 04, 2020 at 05:31 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Nov. 4, 2020) – The Washington Football Team today detailed a wide range of activities to continue its tradition of honoring our nation's veterans and active duty military with Salute to Service Month, including the "Salute to Service Game presented by USAA" vs. the New York Giants on Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. at FedExField.

Prior to kickoff, the Washington Football Team will present a special military challenge coin, designed and created by USAA, for use in the official coin toss. In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are given by one member of the military to another to reward or encourage excellence, boost morale, or to recognize a fellow brother- or sister-in-arms. Throughout the game, video features honoring and recognizing military members, highlighting coach and player military connections and involvement, and collaborative efforts between the Washington Football Team and USAA will be played in-stadium and on the Washington Football Team's Gameday Live digital experience. The franchise will also host a gameday viewing party for the Salute to Service game with the D.C. National Guard at the D.C. Armory with Operation Homefront.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Washington Salute will host a virtual tour of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with three Washington Football Team players and coaches. The Women of Washington (WoW) and Salute will host a virtual chair yoga session with SweatNGlow and Blue Star Families on Nov. 17. Washington Salute will team up with the Howard University Reserve Officer Training Corps (representing the U.S. Army & U.S. Air Force) to surprise 5-10 cadets with scholarships on Nov. 30. And on Dec. 1, the team will hold Pass for Peace with the HEADStrong Project. 

For Washington, "Salute to Service" isn't a November-specific cause. On Oct. 28, Team President Jason Wright and Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams joined Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving members of the all African-American military pilot group, for a 45-minute virtual discussion called "Connecting Generations," in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. From Oct. 5-Nov. 2, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military, Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads on the "Touching Base Tour" to distribute more than 1,500 appreciation packages on 15 military installations throughout Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The organization's initiative to personally thank military members for its service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has featured virtual interviews with Washington Football Team personalities at each stop -- the final of which is Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with USAA and honor our nation's service members, veterans, and families for their acts of courage, sacrifice, and commitment to defending our country," Wright said. "As we talked with Brigadier General McGee last week, I was struck not only by his decorated military background, but by the adversity and injustice the Tuskegee Airmen dealt with during a pivotal point in American history. They came out of it having broken down racial barriers and having left a lasting impact on the military and on this country. He is an inspiration to myself and countless others."

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera added, "Salute to Service month is one of my favorite times of the year. I try to set aside time throughout the year to prioritize military support, but November is when we do our best work. Growing up in a military family, I spent time at a lot of bases, including Fort Mead in Maryland, so I am particularly looking forward to having positive moments of reflection and spending time with Armed Forces veterans throughout the DMV."

USAA is the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Washington Football Team. Fans can learn more about Washington Salute activities by visiting www.washingtonfootball.com/salute and by following the team on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

