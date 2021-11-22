News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

Nov 22, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

CARSTATS

presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington defeated Carolina for the second-consecutive game at Bank of America Stadium. The last time that Washington posted consecutive wins over Carolina at Bank of America Stadium was in 1997-98. 
  • Washington improved their overall record against Carolina to 10-7.
  • Washington moved to 4-4 all-time at Bank of America Stadium.
  • Washington won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four-straight games from Nov. 22nd to Dec. 13 of last season.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 16-of-22 passes for 206 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 141.3. He also rushed six times for 29 yards.
  • Heinicke's 141.3 passer rating is the 10th highest single-game passer rating in franchise history. 
  • Heinicke's two straight 110.0+ passer rating games mark the first time a Washington quarterback has had a 110.0 or better passer rating since 2019.
  • Heinicke posted a 150.3 passer rating in the first half. That was the seventh-highest passer rating for a Washington quarterback in the first half of a game (since 1991). It was the highest since Kirk Cousins posted a passer rating of 155.1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 3, 2016. 
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
  • This marks McLaurin's fourth 100+ receiving yard game this season and 10th of his career. 
  • McLaurin needs one more 100+ yard game this season to pass Gary Clark for the most through a player's first three seasons in franchise history.
  • After registering another game with 60+ receiving yards, McLaurin is now tied with Randy Moss and Hakeem Nicks for sixth place all-time among receivers with 60+ yard games in their first 39 career games. 
  • Wide receiver DeAndre Carter recorded two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.
  • Carter has registered a touchdown reception in three-consecutive games. He is the first Washington player to accomplish this feat since Terry McLaurin recorded a touchdown reception in Weeks 1-3 of the 2019 season.
  • Wide receiver Cam Sims finished with two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.
  • Sims' touchdown reception was the second of his career and the first since Week 6 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants. 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 95 yards on 19 carries. 
  • This marks the first time Gibson ran for 90+ yards since rushing for 115 yards on November 26 of last season.
  • Gibson passed QB Robert Griffin III for the sixth-most rushing yards through two seasons in franchise history.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit. 
  • Allen has recorded a QBH for his 10th-consecutive week, adding to a career-long. His 21 QBHs so far this season are the third-most in the NFL. 
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles, two quarterback hits and a 0.5 sack for a loss of 1.5 yards.
  • Defensive end James Smith-Williams finished with six tackles (one solo) and a 0.5 sack for a loss of 1.5 yards. 
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed. 
  • Safety Kamren Curl notched eight tackles (seven solo).

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Joey Slye connected on 2-of-2 field goals from 36 and 29 yards respectively and 3-of-3 PATs.

