"Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.
- Washington defeated Carolina for the second-consecutive game at Bank of America Stadium. The last time that Washington posted consecutive wins over Carolina at Bank of America Stadium was in 1997-98.
- Washington improved their overall record against Carolina to 10-7.
- Washington moved to 4-4 all-time at Bank of America Stadium.
- Washington won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four-straight games from Nov. 22nd to Dec. 13 of last season.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 16-of-22 passes for 206 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 141.3. He also rushed six times for 29 yards.
- Heinicke's 141.3 passer rating is the 10th highest single-game passer rating in franchise history.
- Heinicke's two straight 110.0+ passer rating games mark the first time a Washington quarterback has had a 110.0 or better passer rating since 2019.
- Heinicke posted a 150.3 passer rating in the first half. That was the seventh-highest passer rating for a Washington quarterback in the first half of a game (since 1991). It was the highest since Kirk Cousins posted a passer rating of 155.1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 3, 2016.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
- This marks McLaurin's fourth 100+ receiving yard game this season and 10th of his career.
- McLaurin needs one more 100+ yard game this season to pass Gary Clark for the most through a player's first three seasons in franchise history.
- After registering another game with 60+ receiving yards, McLaurin is now tied with Randy Moss and Hakeem Nicks for sixth place all-time among receivers with 60+ yard games in their first 39 career games.
- Wide receiver DeAndre Carter recorded two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.
- Carter has registered a touchdown reception in three-consecutive games. He is the first Washington player to accomplish this feat since Terry McLaurin recorded a touchdown reception in Weeks 1-3 of the 2019 season.
- Wide receiver Cam Sims finished with two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.
- Sims' touchdown reception was the second of his career and the first since Week 6 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants.
- Running back Antonio Gibson finished with 95 yards on 19 carries.
- This marks the first time Gibson ran for 90+ yards since rushing for 115 yards on November 26 of last season.
- Gibson passed QB Robert Griffin III for the sixth-most rushing yards through two seasons in franchise history.
DEFENSE
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered three tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit.
- Allen has recorded a QBH for his 10th-consecutive week, adding to a career-long. His 21 QBHs so far this season are the third-most in the NFL.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles, two quarterback hits and a 0.5 sack for a loss of 1.5 yards.
- Defensive end James Smith-Williams finished with six tackles (one solo) and a 0.5 sack for a loss of 1.5 yards.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed.
- Safety Kamren Curl notched eight tackles (seven solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on 2-of-2 field goals from 36 and 29 yards respectively and 3-of-3 PATs.