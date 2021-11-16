Washington places Chase Young on IR, signs Daniel Wise to active roster and 2 players to the practice squad

The Washington Football Team has placed defensive end Chase Young on Injured Reserve and signed defensive lineman Daniel Wise from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per the team's public relations department.

Additionally, Washington has also brought back tight end Temarrick Hemingway and defensive tackle Gabe Wright to the practice squad. Washington has also activated Saahdiq Charles from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wise, who has been in the NFL since 2019, started his career with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 before signing a futures contract with Washington in January. Wise was released as part of the team's roster cuts after training camp but was signed to the practice squad the following day. Prior to joining the active roster Tuesday afternoon, he was elevated for Washington's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Hemingway rejoins the team after being cut after training camp and has appeared in 21 games over the course of his career, eight of which came with Washington in 2020. He was also part of the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2019.