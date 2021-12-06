News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Raiders Monday Stats Pack

Dec 06, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

STATS_PACK

presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-15, at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington opened up the game with a nine play, 75-yard touchdown drive. This is the second time this season that Washington opened the game with a touchdown drive on their first possession (eight play, 83-yard touchdown drive at Green Bay). 
  • This game marked the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season that Washington scored a touchdown on their opening possession and didn't allow their opponent to score points on their opening possession. 
  • Washington held the Raiders to three points in the first half. This was the lowest total allowed by an opponent since Week 7 of the 2020 season against Dallas when the team also allowed three points in the first half.
  • Washington defeated the Raiders for the fourth-consecutive game. This is Washington's first win at Allegiant Stadium.
  • Washington improves their overall record against the Raiders to 7-8.
  • Washington has won their fourth-straight contest for the first time since the team won four-straight from Nov. 22 to Dec. 13 of last season.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 23-of-30 passes for 196 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 101.5. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.
  • Heinicke has completed over 300 career passes. 
  • Heinicke has thrown 20 touchdown passes in his career. 
  • Heinicke recorded his fifth game throwing multiple touchdown passes 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished the contest with 23 carries for 88 yards paired with five receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown.  
  • Gibson has now amassed over 2,000 career scrimmage yards. 
  • Gibson now has two receiving touchdowns in his career, both this season.
  • Gibson becomes the third running back in franchise history to record 2,000 or more scrimmage yards in his first 25 career games. He joins Alfred Morris and Mike Thomas the only three players to accomplish this feat.
  • Tight End Logan Thomas recorded three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
  • Tight End John Bates finished with three receptions for a career-high 42 yards.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen registered two solo tackles and a 0.5 sack for a loss of four yards.
  • Defensive end James Smith-Williams finished with four tackles (one solo) and a 0.5 sack for a loss of four yards.
  • Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack for a loss of seven yards.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne recorded three solo tackles, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed. 
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied eight solo tackles. 
  • Safety Kamren Curl notched four tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Brian Johnson connected on a career-long 48-yard field goal to give Washington the lead with 0:37 seconds remaining. It was Johnson's first go ahead field goal with under a minute remaining in his career. He also connected on his only two extra points.

