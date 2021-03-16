News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Reportedly Agrees To Terms With QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Mar 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Fitzy_031621
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrates his winning touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

The Washington Football Team and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly agreed to terms Monday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Related Links

Fitzpatrick, 38, is set to join his ninth NFL team after spending the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He threw for 5,620 yards -- the third-most of his career with one team -- and 33 touchdowns in that span. He has completed 60.7% of his passes over the course of 16 seasons and has conducted 18 game-winning drives.

While Fitzpatrick is known as a career journeyman signal-caller, he has proven he can be a consistent starter wherever he goes. He ranks 10th among active quarterbacks in career passing yards (34,977) and touchdowns (223). Pro Football Focus has given him an overall grade of at least 75.1 over the past three seasons -- the best stretch of his career.

Fitzpatrick has made a living off of crafting an aggressive playing style, and that "allows playmakers to create chunk plays down the field," according to PFF. No. 1 wide receivers have thrived when Fitzpatrick started at least 10 games, with players like DeVante Parker, Brandon Marshall and Andre Johnson receiving 125-plus targets in such seasons.

The move allows head coach Ron Rivera and Washington to inject the quarterback position with stability, competition and veteran leadership. Washington recently tendered Kyle Allen, who Rivera said will be ready to participate in training camp after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, and re-signed Taylor Heinicke, who helped Washington remain competitive in a playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen, Heinicke and second-year pro Steven Montez are all under 30 years old and have a combined 19 starts between them. Adding a player like Fitzpatrick, who has started in 146 games, will provide Washington's younger options with a seasoned mentor.

"It's one of those things where it's, this guy gets it," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on being mentored by Fitzpatrick. "I don't know what it is, but he gets it and that saying goes true. It says, 'If you want to get somewhere fast, you go alone, but if you want to do it with purpose, then you bring people with you,' and I think 'Fitz' has done a tremendous job in trying to help shape and mold me and Josh [Rosen] as well. So it's been really cool to go through that process with him."

Related Content

news

Washington Places Tender On WR Cam Sims

Sims finished the season second among receivers with 477 yards and a touchdown.
news

Inside Ron Rivera's Plans For Free Agency

Rivera has another chance to improve Washington's roster for the 2021 season. Here is a sneak peak into his approach for free agency.
news

Washington Free Agency Timeline

Check back here throughout free agency with reports about who Washington has added to its roster.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the quarterbacks who will be available. 
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the offensive linemen who will be available. 
news

Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents? 

With NFL free agency set to begin March 17, Washington players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.
news

NFL Sets Salary Cap At $182.5 Million

Washington has the sixth-most available cap space in the league entering free agency, according to Spotrac.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the wide receivers who will be available. 
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed  the local media via Zoom to discuss free agency, which kicks off next week, and the draft. Here's what we learned.
news

Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Linebacker

Washington will have a chance to improve its roster starting with free agency. Here is a look at some of the linebackers who will be available. 
news

Washington Places Franchise Tag On Brandon Scherff

Scherff allowed just one sack in 2020, which helped him earn his fourth Pro Bowl appearance and receive first team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. He was also the organization's Ed Block Courage Award winner.
Advertising