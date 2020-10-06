Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Oct 06, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Base of the Week Week 5

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Washington Navy Yard for being named the fifth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Washington Navy Yard

Commander: Rear Admiral Carl Lahti

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 736 Sicard St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Number of People on Installation: 2,794 (working, reporting, and living)

United States Military Branches: United States Navy

Description of Installation: Washington Navy Yard is the former shipyard of the United States Navy in the Southeast Washington DC, and it is the oldest shore establishment of the United States Navy. It stands as the ceremonial and administrative center for the United States Navy, home to the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M. Gilday, the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps, Marine Corps Institute, and the United States Navy Band.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: Washington Football Team has a long-standing relationship with Washington Navy Yard in part with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore in finding honorable and deserving sailors throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia that have exceeded expectations, went above and beyond for fellow service members, and contributed to their community significantly. They are a trusted partner that assisted the team in planning and executing Military Filming Day in effort to continue a long-time tradition recognizing service members at each Washington Football Team home game. Washington Salute will be hosting their Touching Base Tour stop number twelve at Navy Yard on Monday, October 19th.

