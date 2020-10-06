Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Washington Navy Yard for being named the fifth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Washington Navy Yard

Commander: Rear Admiral Carl Lahti

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 736 Sicard St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Number of People on Installation: 2,794 (working, reporting, and living)

United States Military Branches: United States Navy

Description of Installation: Washington Navy Yard is the former shipyard of the United States Navy in the Southeast Washington DC, and it is the oldest shore establishment of the United States Navy. It stands as the ceremonial and administrative center for the United States Navy, home to the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M. Gilday, the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps, Marine Corps Institute, and the United States Navy Band.