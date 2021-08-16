Washington Salute And GEICO Military To Host Military Appreciation Game Takeover on Friday

On Friday, August 20th, GEICO Military partnered with the Official Military Platform of the Washington Football Team, Washington Salute, to host the Military Appreciation Takeover presented by GEICO Military throughout the first official home game of the 2021 preseason.

A longtime tradition with GEICO Military, the team is excited to host 1,000 military members and their families at the evening preseason game, as the Washington Football visited Joint Base Andrews last Wednesday and handed out the tickets to junior enlisted Air Force families from across the region.

Throughout the game the Washington Football Team will honor active-duty service members representing each branch of the military and a variety of veterans. Attending fans can expect live shots of military families with exclusive team military gear throughout the night. All fans with military ties will be able to stop at the Washington Salute table on the main concourse for giveaways, raffles, and more.