News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Kicks-Off 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military At Joint Base Andrew's

Oct 07, 2020 at 08:30 AM
20201005Week1_5

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore Mobile Unit and Buffalo Wild Wings on Joint Base Andrew's with the First Airlift Squadron!  The featured YUM Lunch with the USO-Metro Mobile was located inside a hanger as airmen came in periodically to abide social distancing guidelines grabbing their lunches, receiving their appreciation packages, talking to Washington Football Team personalities, and testing out some challenges virtually sent from the First Ladies of Football!

One hundred care packages were distributed as the Washington Football Team continued their efforts thanking military members that have stayed committed keeping our communities healthy and our country safe. We're proud to serve our military on local installations with the First Ladies of Football and GEICO Military all month long leading into the Salute to Service game on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Efforts would not be possible without the help of Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, and USO Hampton Roads.

Salute

Washington Salute's 2020 Touching Base Presented by GEICO Military Tour Stop One At Joint Base Andrew's

On Monday, October 5th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military joining airmen from the 1st Airlift Squardron at Joint Base Andrews. The airmen serving at Joint Base Andrews in the 1st Airlift Squadron conducts air transport of various high-level U.S. military and government officials (Presidential, Vice President, Combat Commanders, and senior leaders of the global mobility system tasked by the White House. Nearly 100 service members joined Washington Salute and the USO-Metro Mobile Unite for appreciation packages and mobile YUM Lunch presented by Chick-Fil-A.

20201005Week1_5
1 / 5
20201005Week1_2
2 / 5
20201005Week1_3
3 / 5
20201005Week1_4
4 / 5
20201005Week1_1
5 / 5

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Washington Salute 2020 Base of the Week presented by Nissan, Washington Navy Yard

Heading into their week five match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Football Team recognized Washington Navy Yard as the Base of the Week presented by Nissan.
news

Washington Football Team And USAA Honor Two Marines During Salute to Service Moment of Week Four Game Against Ravens

On Sunday, October 4th, Washington Football Team and USAA honored Lance Corporal Jacob LaFrenz and Lance Corporal Logan Faris of the United States Marines during the week four match up against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

Washington Salute is kicking off the 2020 Touching Base Tour, presented by GEICO Military and alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads, on Oct. 5. Join us and follow along!
news

Washington Salute Names Marine Barracks Washington The 2020 Week Four Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into a big week where the Washington Football Team will square off against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Salute is proud to team up with Nissan and name Marine Barracks Washington the fourth Base of the Week in the 2020-21 NFL Season!
news

Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into the week three match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Salute and Nissan have named Fort Belvoir the Week Three Base of the Week presented by Nissan! Join us on the journey all season long! 
news

Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wes Martin joined Paws for Purple Hearts to discuss their mission helping suffering warriors with Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy, and talk about his own mission rescuing pups with Brave Breed Rescue.
news

Washington Football Encourages Salute Members To Attend USO-Metro's Virtual Stars & Stripes Benefit For The Troops 

Washington Salute long-time not-for-profit partner, USO-Metro, to host a four-day virtual celebration raising money to continue connecting active-duty service members with family, home, and country!
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 
news

Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts

Kicking Off The Washington Salute 2020 Virtual Impact Series, Guard Wes Martin will host a virtual 'walk' with Paws for Purple Hearts Instructors and Program Participants to Talk About Community Programs Training Service Dogs with Wounded Warriors.
news

Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team opened the season against their division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles featuring a variety of United States Air Force Birthday celebration pieces included in the Washington Football Team Second Screen Experience! 
news

Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season.

Advertising