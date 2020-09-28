Washington Salute Names Marine Barracks Washington The 2020 Week Four Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Marine Barracks Washington for being named the fourth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Marine Barracks Washington

Commander: Colonel Teague A. Pastel

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 8th & I Streets SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Open to the public during Parades and Ceremonies)

Number of People on Installation: 1,500 Active-Duty Service Members (currently living and reporting regularly)

United States Military Branches: United States Marine Corps

Description of Installation: Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. (MBW) is located at the corner of 8th & I SE in Washington, DC. Established in 1801, MBW is a Historical LAndmark and the oldest post in the United States Marine Corps, the official residence of the Commandant of the Marine Corps (since 1806), and the primary ceremonial grounds of the Corps. Additionally, it houses the United States Marine Band (also known as 'the President's Own') and the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps (also known as 'the Commandants Own'). Marines stationed in the Barracks conduct ceremonial missions around the National Capital Region, as well as providing security at designated locations in Washingto, D.C. per being part of the White Hose Social Aide Program.