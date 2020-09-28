News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Names Marine Barracks Washington The 2020 Week Four Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan

Sep 28, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Base of the Week Week 4

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Marine Barracks Washington for being named the fourth Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Marine Barracks Washington

Commander: Colonel Teague A. Pastel

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 8th & I Streets SE, Washington, DC 20003 (Open to the public during Parades and Ceremonies)

Number of People on Installation: 1,500 Active-Duty Service Members (currently living and reporting regularly)

United States Military Branches: United States Marine Corps

Description of Installation: Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. (MBW) is located at the corner of 8th & I SE in Washington, DC. Established in 1801, MBW is a Historical LAndmark and the oldest post in the United States Marine Corps, the official residence of the Commandant of the Marine Corps (since 1806), and the primary ceremonial grounds of the Corps. Additionally, it houses the United States Marine Band (also known as 'the President's Own') and the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps (also known as 'the Commandants Own'). Marines stationed in the Barracks conduct ceremonial missions around the National Capital Region, as well as providing security at designated locations in Washingto, D.C. per being part of the White Hose Social Aide Program.

Highlights with Washington Football Team: For the past three years, Washington Salute has collaborated with Pro's vs. GI Joes, EA Madden, and Marine Barracks Washington to host a lunch and Madden tournament for hundreds of Marines during Salute to Service Month celebrations. Joined by the likes of Tim Settle, Ryan Anderson, Santana Moss, Fred Smoot, and Clarence Vaughn, Marines have participated in a variety of team functions both boosting morale and further connecting the Washington Football Team with Marines in our community on a variety of occasions! Check in all season long, as Washignton Salute Salute plans to continue holding events on Marine Barracks Washington, most notably planning a give back event on Monday, October 26th, handing out appreciation packages, interviews with Washington Football Team personalities, and special virtual Cheerleader activities!

110519PvJ028
110519PvJ010
_GMC1761
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110519PvJ015

Related Content

news

Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Leading into the week three match-up against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Salute and Nissan have named Fort Belvoir the Week Three Base of the Week presented by Nissan! Join us on the journey all season long! 
news

Washington Salute Celebrates National Dog Week With Wes Martin & Paws For Purple Hearts

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wes Martin joined Paws for Purple Hearts to discuss their mission helping suffering warriors with Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy, and talk about his own mission rescuing pups with Brave Breed Rescue.
news

Washington Football Encourages Salute Members To Attend USO-Metro's Virtual Stars & Stripes Benefit For The Troops 

Washington Salute long-time not-for-profit partner, USO-Metro, to host a four-day virtual celebration raising money to continue connecting active-duty service members with family, home, and country!
news

Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Amidst the Washington Football Team's Week Two Match-Up In Arizona, Washington Salute Continued A Campaign To Recognize Installations In It's Region As The Base Of The Week Presented By Nissan! Join Us On Our Journey All Season Long! 
news

Washington Salute to Host Virtual Walking Dogs with Wes Martin Featuring Paws for Purple Hearts

Kicking Off The Washington Salute 2020 Virtual Impact Series, Guard Wes Martin will host a virtual 'walk' with Paws for Purple Hearts Instructors and Program Participants to Talk About Community Programs Training Service Dogs with Wounded Warriors.
news

Washington Football Team Celebrates The United States Air Force's 73rd Birthday In Home Opener

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team opened the season against their division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles featuring a variety of United States Air Force Birthday celebration pieces included in the Washington Football Team Second Screen Experience! 
news

Washington Salute Names Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall First Official Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall for being named the first Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by NISSAN of the 2020-21 NFL Season.
news

Washington Salute Hosts First Employee Readiness Workshop with Hope for the Warriors

On Tuesday, September 8th, Washington Salute kicked off their 2020 Employee Readiness Workshop series with Hope for the Warriors with the intention of providing active-duty service members proper resources and tools to finding employment in their transition out of the military.
news

Washington Football Honors Two Airmen During Sunday's USAA Salute to Service Moment

On Sunday, September 13th, the Washington Football Team SSgt Erica Frazier and SSgt Bryan Potter of the United States Air Force During the USAA Salute to Service Moment.
news

Washington Salute Hosts Military Kick-Off Event Of The Season With GEICO Military

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Washington Salute joined forces with GEICO Military to host the military kick-off event of the year featuring insight and sneak peaks 
news

Washington Salute To Host Major General Ricky Rupp at FedExField for United States Air Force Reenlistment To Kick Off September

On Tuesday, September 1st, Major General Ricky Rupp of the United States Air Force will meet 20-30 Airmen in the United States Air Force to conduct a reenlistment at FedExField.

Advertising