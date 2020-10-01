News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

Oct 01, 2020 at 07:07 AM
Washington Salute is kicking off the 2020 Touching Base Tour, presented by GEICO Military alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia on Oct. 5. The Washington Salute team will travel to 15 military installations throughout Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., connecting with 1,500 service members to thank them for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will feature three stops every week leading up to the Washington Football Team's Salute to Service game on Nov. 8 against the New York Giants.

The Washington Salute team will hand out 100 appreciation packages at each installation featuring Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards, Washington Football Team virus-protection face masks, 2020 Washington Football Team yearbooks, First Ladies of Football 2020 Programs and much more! Washington Football Team personalities will be virtually interviewing service members throughout the tour, and our First Ladies of Football will challenge service members to workout competitions to see if they're fit to be Washington Football Cheerleaders!

We encourage all active-duty Washington Football fans to check in with their local USO locations for information on Touching Base Tour events being hosted at local installations near you! All Washington Salute members are welcome to stay up-to-date on all Tour check-ins via Washington Salute Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) or the 2020 Touching Base Tour Home Page.

2020 Touching Base Tour Schedule:

Week One Touching Base Tour Stops (Monday, October 5th - Sunday, October 11th)

Distribution on Monday, October 5th:

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Distribution at 0900 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Building 19 and at 0940 at USO Warrior & Family Center at Bethesda, 4565 Taylor Rd building 83, Bethesda, MD 20815)

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | Joint Base Andrews (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

Week Two Touching Base Tour Stops (Monday, October 12th - Sunday, October 18th)

Distribution on Tuesday, October 13th

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM | Patuxent River Naval Air Station (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM | United States Coast Guard Headquarters (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

Distribution on Wednesday, October 14th

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM | Fort Lee (Distribution at Fort Lee USO Lounge, 1611 B Ave, Fort Lee, VA 23801)

Week Three Touching Base Tour Stops (Monday, October 19th - Sunday, October 26th):

Distribution on Monday, October 19th

7:00 AM – 8:30 AM | Fort Myer (Distribution at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall USO Honor Guard Lounge, 228 McNair Rd, Fort Myer, VA 22211)

9:30 AM – 11:00 PM | Marine Corps Base Quantico (Distribution at USO Quantico West, 24010 Montezuma Ave. Quantico, VA)

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM | Fort Belvoir (Distribution at USO Warrior & Family Center at Fort Belvoir, 5940 9th St, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

Week Four Touching Base Tour Stops (Monday, October 26th - Sunday, November 1st)

Distribution on Monday, October 26th:

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM | Henderson Hall (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | Navy Yard (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Marine Barracks Washington (Private Distribution Event on Installation)

Week Five Touching Base Tour Stops (Monday, November 2nd - Sunday, November 8th)

Distribution on Monday, November 2nd:

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM | Fort Eustis (Distribution at Fort Eustis USO Center, 833 Monroe Ave, Fort Eustis, VA 23604)

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | Langley Air Force Base (Distribution at Langley USO Center, 62 Walnut Ave Building 247 Langley AFB, VA 23665)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Norfolk Naval Station (Distribution at Norfolk Naval Station USO Center, Naval Station 1683 Gilbert St Building J-50 E-Wing First Deck Norfolk, VA 23511)

