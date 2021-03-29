Washington Salute To Celebrate Month Of The Military Child With Tuesday's Children And Children Of Fallen Patriots Foundation

In honor of Month of the Military Child, celebrated in April, Washington Salute will be hosting a series of virtual 'Working in Sports' Career Panels featuring front office executives and students from local military organizations: Tuesday's Children and Children of Fallen Patriots. We recognize Month of the Military Child as a time to honor the sacrifices made by military families worldwide, with an emphasis on the experience of the dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas.

The first career panel will be held with high school and college students representing Tuesday's Children. Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict, or mass violence. The students will be joined by Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Ryan Calvo, Director of Group Sales Chanelle Reynolds, Director of the Charitable Foundation Calvin Parsons, and Manager of Integrated Marketing Anna Elyse Schwabacher.

The second panel will be held with college students representing Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. An organization designated to supporting children who have lost parents serving in the United States Military. The students will be joined by Vice President of Sponsorship Lewis Schreck, Director of the Washington Football Team Charitable Foundation Morgan Hannell, Editor and Producer Joe Pallas, and the Director of Membership Services Leigh Wallace.