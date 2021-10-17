Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Petty Officer Danny Underwood and Seaman Tyler Martin In Fourth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the fourth home game of the 2021 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoringChief Petty Officer Danny Underwood and Seaman Tyler Martin of the United States Coast Guard in their fourth Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Chief Petty Officer Danny Underwood and Seaman Tyler Martin for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Chief Petty Officer Danny Underwood, I have served in the US Coast Guard for 17 years and currently stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters performing Finance and Procurement. In 2009 - 2013 I worked as the Logistics Chief in Staten Island, NY for Hurricanes Irene and Sandy earning a Letter of Commendation, Enlisted Person of the Quarter, 2 Achievement Medals and the Humanitarian Service Medal. In 2013, I was selected to attend an advanced education program earning my Associates in Financial Management. During my last tour, I was the Command Chief for the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard where I took part in multiple Arlington National Cemetery Funerals, Joint Service Ceremonies, The 46th Presidential Inauguration and most notable, I was Guard of Honor at the Capitol for the State Funeral for the 41st President - George H. W. Bush earning the Letter of Commendation and Commendation Medal. It is an honor to continue to serve.