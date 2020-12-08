Snap Counts: Washington-Steelers, Week 13

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Offense (72 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|G Wes Schweitzer
|72
|100%
|T Morgan Moses
|72
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|72
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucas
|72
|100%
|QB Alex Smith
|72
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|72
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|70
|97%
|WR Terry McLauirn
|68
|94%
|WR Cam Sims
|62
|86%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|53
|74%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|29
|40%
|RB Peyton Barber
|24
|33%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|22
|31%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|13
|18%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|10
|14%
|G Wes Martin
|5
|7%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|4
|6%
Defense (70 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Deshazor Everett
|70
|99%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|70
|99%
|CB Ronald Darby
|66
|93%
|DE Chase Young
|63
|89%
|DT Jon Allen
|62
|87%
|SS Kam Curl
|61
|86%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|58
|82%
|DT Daron Payne
|58
|82%
|LB Jon Bostic
|57
|80%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|52
|73%
|DE Montez Sweat
|45
|63%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|30
|42%
|DT Tim Settle
|25
|35%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|23
|32%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|15
|21%
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|10
|14%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|5
|7%
|DE Casey Toohill
|4
|6%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|3
|4%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|3
|4%
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|1
|1%