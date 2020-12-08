News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-Steelers, Week 13

Dec 08, 2020 at 12:19 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Offense (72 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
G Wes Schweitzer 72 100%
T Morgan Moses 72 100%
TE Logan Thomas 72 100%
T Cornelius Lucas 72 100%
QB Alex Smith 72 100%
C Chase Roullier 72 100%
G Brandon Scherff 70 97%
WR Terry McLauirn 68 94%
WR Cam Sims 62 86%
RB J.D. McKissic 53 74%
WR Isaiah Wright 29 40%
RB Peyton Barber 24 33%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 22 31%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 13 18%
WR Dontrelle Inman 10 14%
G Wes Martin 5 7%
RB Antonio Gibson 4 6%

Logan Thomas runs past Cameron Sutton on his way to a 15-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defense (70 snaps)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
FS Deshazor Everett 70 99%
CB Kendall Fuller 70 99%
CB Ronald Darby 66 93%
DE Chase Young 63 89%
DT Jon Allen 62 87%
SS Kam Curl 61 86%
CB Jimmy Moreland 58 82%
DT Daron Payne 58 82%
LB Jon Bostic 57 80%
LB Cole Holcomb 52 73%
DE Montez Sweat 45 63%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 30 42%
DT Tim Settle 25 35%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 23 32%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 15 21%
FS Jeremy Reaves 10 14%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 5 7%
DE Casey Toohill 4 6%
DE James Smith-Williams 3 4%
CB Fabian Moreau 3 4%
LB Khaleke Hudson 1 1%

