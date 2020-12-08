5 Takeaways: How Washington Handed the Steelers Their First Defeat 

5. Washington stays alive in the NFC East race.

Washington already knew it needed to play well in its upcoming stretch against the Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, but the pressure had increased with the New York Giants upsetting the Seahawks Sunday afternoon. The Giants hold a tiebreaker with Washington after winning both games against the team earlier in the season.

But after delivering an upset of its own to the previously undefeated Steelers, Washington remains in playoff contention with four games left. When Rivera was asked what the mood was like in the locker room after the win, the head coach replied, "Euphoria."

"These guys deserve it," Rivera said. "We have been down for such a long time and we're trying to rebuild ourselves and build up. This is something that we can build off of and just really proud of the way they played."

Rivera said people have learned two things about Washington: its players are resilient, and it can play evenly with teams like Pittsburgh. There are still several tests ahead of Washington before the end of the season, but Rivera continues to preach that the only thing his team needs to worry about is itself.