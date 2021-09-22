News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Vs. Bills Preview: The First Road Test

Sep 22, 2021 at 02:44 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team has its first road game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills Here's everything you need to know about the Week 3 matchup, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 26

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

WATCH: FOX

  • Chris Myers (play-by-play)
  • Daryl Johnston (analyst)
  • Jen Hale (sideline)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Buffalo leads the all-time series, 5-9.
  • Buffalo is one of Washington's least-common opponents with just 14 matchups since 1972.
  • Washington has not beaten Buffalo on the road since Nov. 1, 1987, when Washington secured a 27-7 victory.
  • The Week 3 matchup is the earliest the club will face the Bills since Week 7 of the 2003 season. It is also the first time the team will open their road slate against Buffalo.
  • The game will be a rematch of Washington's 37-24 victory in Super Bowl XXVI.
  • Dating back to 1972, Washington is an even 30-30 against AFC East opponents. It is the most wins the club has against an AFC division in team history.
  • Washington's most-recent win against Buffalo came on December 12, 2015, when Washington defeated Buffalo at FedExField, 35-25.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Buffalo:

  • Head coach Sean McDermott (5th season in Buffalo)
  • Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (4th)
  • Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier (5th)
  • Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (458)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (159)
  • Rushing TDs -- J.D. McKissic (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (169)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (1), WR Terry McLaurin (1) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (17)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)

Buffalo:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Josh Allen (449)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Josh Allen (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Devin Singletary (154)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Zach Moss (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (129)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (1), TE Dawson Knox (1) and WR Gabriel Davis (1)
  • Tackles -- S Micah Hyde (13)
  • Sacks -- DE Greg Rousseau (2)
  • Interceptions -- CB Levi Wallace (1)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 22nd (333.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 17th (23.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20 (226.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-2nd (2)
  • Rushing offense -- 20th (106.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 32nd (30%)
  • Total defense -- 25th (407.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 16th (24.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 24th (281.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-5th (6)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (126.5 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 30th (58.1%)
  • Time of possession -- 29th (26:06)
  • Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)

Buffalo:

  • Total offense -- 21st (342.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-12th (25.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- T-26th (212.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-20th (4)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (130.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 6th (48.4%)
  • Total defense -- 2nd (234.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-2nd (11.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 31st (161.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-2nd (8)
  • Rushing defense -- 26th (73.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-15th (40.0%)
  • Time of possession -- 14th (30:51)
  • Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)

