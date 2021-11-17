Washington vs. Panthers preview | A reunion in Charlotte

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Nov 17, 2021 at 02:17 PM
The Washington Football Team is hitting the road for its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers and Ron Rivera's first game in Bank of America Stadium since becoming Washington's head coach. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
  • Mark Sanchez (analyst)
  • Laura Okmin (sideline

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 9-7.
  • Washington won its first six matchup with the Panthers from 1995-2001.
  • Washington head coach Ron Rivera will return to Carolina for the first time since leading the Panthers from 2011-19. He was 76-63 during regular season play over that span. He also led the Panthers to a berth in Super Bowl 50.
  • Washington will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from Nov. 22-Dec. 13 of last season.
  • Washington has won two of its last three previous matchups against Carolina dating back to 2018.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

Carolina:

  • Head coach Matt Rhule (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Joe Brady (2nd)
  • Defensive coodinator Phil Snow (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn (4th)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,928)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (11)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (442)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (573)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (73)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (6)
  • Interceptions -- Four players (1)

Carolina:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Darnold (1,986)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Darnold (7)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Chuba Hubbard (421)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Sam Darnold (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR DJ Moore (701)
  • Receiving TDs -- WRs DJ Moore and Robby Anderson (3)
  • Tackles -- S Jeremy Chinn (58)
  • Sacks -- LB Haasan Reddick (9.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Donte Jackson (8)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 18th (345.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 20th (20.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (230.0 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-16th (20)
  • Rushing offense -- 15th (115.4 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 19th (38.5%)
  • Total defense -- 79th (376.4 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (27.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 30th (279.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-20th (19)
  • Rushing defense -- 6th (97.1 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (55.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 15th (30:15)
  • Turnover differential -- T-20th (-3)

Carolina:

  • Total offense -- 27th (320.9 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 21st (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 28th (204.9 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-10th (25)
  • Rushing offense -- 14th (116.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 25th 36.2%)
  • Total defense -- 2nd (280.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 6th (19.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 1st (173.7 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-3rd (27)
  • Rushing defense -- 12th (107.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 4th (33.1%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (32:41)
  • Turnover differential -- T-26th (-5)

