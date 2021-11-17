Jon Allen's message for kids growing up in foster homes: 'You are not alone'

Five minutes was all it took for Jonathan Allen’s life to completely change.

Allen was 8 or 9 years old when he and his brother were taken from his mother by child protective services. They had five minutes to fit whatever they could in a backpack, and it was the start of a long, haunting path for Allen and his brother, as they experienced the difficulties of growing up in the foster care system.

It was through the determination of his father, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Allen Jr., that they were able to live together as a family again. The 10 months living in shelters and foster homes shaped Allen's life forever, and it's the catalyst for his work with Sasha Bruce Youthwork.

"We not only wanted to give money and resources; we also wanted to give time," Allen said in a first-person story on NFL.com. "Because at the end of the day, kids who are going through trauma need to know -- and should know -- people are in their corner."

Allen's parents divorced when he was 3 years old. His mother gained custody of him and his brother while their father was deployed as a nuclear biological chemical warfare specialist for the U.S. Army in South Korea. After being taken by child protective services, a judge ruled that Allen and his brother couldn't return to live with their mother.