A closer look at Washington's game-sealing fourth-quarter drive

Tom Brady is known for a lot of things, from his Super Bowl rings to his over-the-top diet, but he has repeatedly proven over the course of his career that time is on his side, and he knows how to eke out wins in the final seconds.

That was not the case during his Week 10 to FedExField, where he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were heavy favorites, and the Washington Football Team made sure of that.

Clinging to a four-point lead with just under 11 minutes left to play, Taylor Heinicke and the offense set up shop at their own 20-yard line and marched down the field to the tune of 19 plays that ate up more than 10 minutes off the clock. Not only did it keep Brady off the field, but the one-yard touchdown from Antonio Gibson that capped off the drive also dashed Tampa Bay's comeback hopes.

It was the longest drive in the NFL so far and the fourth-longest in franchise history, and like everyone else at FedExField, all Brady could do was sit and watch.