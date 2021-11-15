Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

Third-down inefficiency stymied Washington's offense during its four-game losing streak as it was unable to keep drives alive. Prior to Sunday, Washington was successful on 34.7% of third down opportunities, which ranked 26th in the NFL. However, on Sunday at FedEx Field Washington displayed vast improvement converting on 11-of-19 third down opportunities.

Most encouraging, four of those conversations came in critical situations on Washington's final 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that iced the victory. That game-clinching drive spanned 10:26, indicative of the strides Washington's offense made after the bye week.

On that possession, with Washington facing a 3rd-and-4 situation from the Tampa Bay 25-yard line, Taylor Heinicke fired a strike towards the sideline to a diving Adam Humphries to keep the drive alive.

Three plays later on 3rd-and-5, Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin who impressively held onto the ball as he was sandwiched by two defenders. Both plays by Heinicke and his playmakers speak to Washington's improvement offensively in critical situations near the end zone.