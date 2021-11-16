Heinicke adds another chapter to his incredible story

Taylor Heinicke's story has been told so many times by now that Washington Football Team fans can probably recite it from memory. He was sleeping on his sister's couch and getting his degree at Old Dominion before getting a call from Washington and nearly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Some stories are great no matter how many times they're told, though, because there's always something new to appreciate about them. Heinicke's tale of going from an unknown to gaining notoriety is one of them, and the latest installment -- a 29-19 upset win over the Buccaneers -- is being heralded as the best chapter yet.

It was a full-circle moment for the young signal-caller, and Washington is hopeful that it's a prequel for what's coming next.