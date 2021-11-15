Washington Football Daily | Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

Before Washington left the locker room for the start of the third quarter, Young gave a speech to his defensive teammates, and it helped the unit maintain its high energy for the rest of the afternoon.

"Just keep playing. Just keep playing," Bobby McCain said of Young's message. "He would tell us to just keep playing, no matter what."

It was clear to his teammates that Young, who was named a captain during his rookie season before taking on the moniker again in 2021, wanted to be on the field with his teammates. After all, Young has been a spark plug for his teammates and drawn praise by coaches and veterans alike for his unique ability to lead.

On the field, Young is fiery and normally the one to break down the team huddle in pregame. But at halftime, he was calm as he delivered his speech to his teammates. Either way, he had his teammates' attention.