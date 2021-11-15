News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Daily | Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

Nov 15, 2021 at 05:15 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily111521
Chase Young celebrates William Jackson III's interception during the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

There was a mixture of emotions as the Washington Football Team headed into the locker room after taking a 16-6 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the one hand, Washington had played better than it had in about a month. The offense was moving the ball well and converting third downs. The defense was giving Tom Brady problems by forcing two interceptions in the Buccaneers first three drives. 

On the other hand, Chase Young had to leave the field with a knee injury and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. While strong first halves are great, Washington would need just as impressive of a second half to pull off an upset.

Before Washington left the locker room for the start of the third quarter, Young gave a speech to his defensive teammates, and it helped the unit maintain its high energy for the rest of the afternoon.

"Just keep playing. Just keep playing," Bobby McCain said of Young's message. "He would tell us to just keep playing, no matter what."

It was clear to his teammates that Young, who was named a captain during his rookie season before taking on the moniker again in 2021, wanted to be on the field with his teammates. After all, Young has been a spark plug for his teammates and drawn praise by coaches and veterans alike for his unique ability to lead.

On the field, Young is fiery and normally the one to break down the team huddle in pregame. But at halftime, he was calm as he delivered his speech to his teammates. Either way, he had his teammates' attention.

"Anytime he talks, we listen," Kamren Curl said. "It really inspires you because that's the dude we look to and he went down so we knew we had to step up."

Related Links

One thing was clear to Curl while listening to Young: despite dealing with his injury, he was still focused on the team.

"A guy like that, you want to pull through for him," Curl said. "You don't want to disappoint him."

There was no disappointment from Washington as it finished the rest of the game. Tampa Bay did try its hand at a comeback with a pair of touchdowns, but Washington's defense managed to keep the Buccaneers contained enough for it to keep its lead intact. Outside of its scoring drives, Tampa Bay could only muster 37 yards, 14 of which came in the final seconds of the game when Washington's 29-19 victory was all but secured.

On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera announced that Young would miss the rest of the season as he recovers from his knee injury, so from a production standpoint, Washington will be without the defensive end's expertise. Young will be going through surgery and rehab for the foreseeable future, but his teammates know that if they're in need of a morale boost, they can still count on Young.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Daily | Cole Holcomb's insane high school transformation

Holcomb used to be an undersized safety in high school. Then his growth spurt came, and he looked a little different after that.
news

WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

Heinicke made a name for himself with his playoff performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, he'll head into a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl champs. 
news

WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Washington's third down defense was one of the glaring issues from the first half of the season. He has some ideas on what the team can do to get back on track.
news

WFT Daily | Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

The Washington Football Team is coming out of its bye week and entering the next phase of the 2021 season. Here's a look at how Washington's month will unfold.
news

WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performance in the first eight weeks.
news

WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

Here's a look at how each player from Washington's draft class has performed through eight games.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
news

WFT Daily: Chase Roullier breaks the ice on presnap communication

Washington's offensive line is one of the best groups in the NFL this season. Roullier's leadership has been the fuel for that success.
news

WFT Daily: Ron Rivera wants to see more from improved pass rush

Washington's pass rush has produced six sacks in the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but Rivera wants to see more.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
Advertising