Washington Vs. Saints Preview: Time To Build Some Momentum

After taking a two-game road trip against the Bills and Falcons, the Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 10
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: CBS
- Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
- Jay Feely (analyst)
LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9
- Julie Donaldson (host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- DeAngelo Hall (analyst)
A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Washington leads the all-time series, 17-10.
- The Saints are Washington's most-common opponent in the NFC South.
- Washington is 8-5 against the Saints at home dating back to 1967. It is the first time Washington will host the Saints since defeating them on Nov. 15, 2015.
- From 1980-90, Washington won six straight games against the Saints, marking the longest winning streak by either team in the series.
- Washington's first matchup with the Saints came on Sept. 24, 1967, when Washington defeated the team on the road, 30-10.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)
New Orleans:
- Head coach Arthur Smith (15th season in New Orleans)
- Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (13th)
- Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (6th)
- Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi (3rd)
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (960
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (8)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (253)
- Rushing TDs -- J.D. McKissic (1), QB Taylor Heinicke (1) and RB Antonio Gibson (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (354)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (6)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (41)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3) and DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)
New Orleans:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jameis Winston (613)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jameis Winston (8)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Alvin Kamara (297)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Taysom Hill (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Deonte Harris (164)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Juwan Johnson (3)
- Tackles -- LB Demario Davis (31)
- Sacks -- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (2)
- Interceptions -- S Marcus Williams (2)
TEAM STATS LEADERS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 20th (342.0 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 12th (25.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 19th (238.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 2nd (4)
- Rushing offense -- 19th (104.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 31st (30.2%)
- Total defense -- 29th (417.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 28th (30.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 29th (299.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-23rd (7)
- Rushing defense -- 17th (118.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 32nd (59.7%)
- Time of possession -- 29th (26:28)
- Turnover differential -- 27th (-3)
New Orleans:
- Total offense -- 28th (276.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (23.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 31st (144.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-6th (7)
- Rushing offense -- 7th (132.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 6th (44.7%)
- Total defense -- 11th (349.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 5th (17.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 27th (283.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-30th (6)
- Rushing defense -- 2nd (66.0 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 10th (36.4%)
- Time of possession -- 10th (31:35)
- Turnover differential -- T-3d (+5)