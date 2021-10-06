News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Vs. Saints Preview: Time To Build Some Momentum

Oct 06, 2021 at 11:55 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Preview100621
Running back J.D. McKissic evades defenders during the Washington Football Team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

After taking a two-game road trip against the Bills and Falcons, the Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 10

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: CBS

  • Spero Dedes (play-by-play)
  • Jay Feely (analyst)

LISTEN: The Team 980, ESPN 630 and WMAL 105.9

  • Julie Donaldson (host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • DeAngelo Hall (analyst)

A stream of the radio broadcast will also be available at WashingtonFootball.com and on select Washington Football Team social media platforms.

Related Links

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 17-10.
  • The Saints are Washington's most-common opponent in the NFC South.
  • Washington is 8-5 against the Saints at home dating back to 1967. It is the first time Washington will host the Saints since defeating them on Nov. 15, 2015.
  • From 1980-90, Washington won six straight games against the Saints, marking the longest winning streak by either team in the series.
  • Washington's first matchup with the Saints came on Sept. 24, 1967, when Washington defeated the team on the road, 30-10.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (2nd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (3rd)

New Orleans:

  • Head coach Arthur Smith (15th season in New Orleans)
  • Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (13th)
  • Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (6th)
  • Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi (3rd)

INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (960
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (8)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (253)
  • Rushing TDs -- J.D. McKissic (1), QB Taylor Heinicke (1) and RB Antonio Gibson (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (354)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Terry McLaurin (6)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (41)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (3) and DE Montez Sweat (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB William Jackson (1)

New Orleans:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jameis Winston (613)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jameis Winston (8)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Alvin Kamara (297)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Taysom Hill (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Deonte Harris (164)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Juwan Johnson (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Demario Davis (31)
  • Sacks -- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (2)
  • Interceptions -- S Marcus Williams (2)

TEAM STATS LEADERS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 20th (342.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 12th (25.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 19th (238.8 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 2nd (4)
  • Rushing offense -- 19th (104.3 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 31st (30.2%)
  • Total defense -- 29th (417.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 28th (30.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 29th (299.0 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-23rd (7)
  • Rushing defense -- 17th (118.5 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 32nd (59.7%)
  • Time of possession -- 29th (26:28)
  • Turnover differential -- 27th (-3)

New Orleans:

  • Total offense -- 28th (276.8 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 18th (23.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 31st (144.0 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-6th (7)
  • Rushing offense -- 7th (132.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 6th (44.7%)
  • Total defense -- 11th (349.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 5th (17.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 27th (283.3 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-30th (6)
  • Rushing defense -- 2nd (66.0 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 10th (36.4%)
  • Time of possession -- 10th (31:35)
  • Turnover differential -- T-3d (+5)

Related Content

news

Taylor Heinicke Was The Clutch Game Manager Washington Needed Against Atlanta

Washington needed a game manager who wasn't afraid to take his shots down 30-22 in Atlanta. Heinicke gave the offense both versions of himself.
news

3 Standouts in Washington's Week 4 Win Over the Falcons 

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin helped lead Washington to a come-from-behind 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's how they played Sunday afternoon.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Wild, Back-And-Forth Win In Atlanta

The Washington Football Team survived a wild, back-and-forth battle with the Atlanta Falcons and overcame a 10-point deficit with a 34-30 win. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Falcons Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Week 4 Battle Against The Atlanta Falcons

After splitting its first two home games, Washington will travel for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to securing its first road win against the Bills since 1987, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills with another road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

The Washington Football Team travelled to play the Buffalo Bills and couldn't find its footing in a 43-21 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Road Matchup With The Bills

After splitting its first two home games, Washington will travel for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to securing its first road win against the Bills since 1987, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Bills Preview: The First Road Test

The Washington Football Team has its first road game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills Here's everything you need to know about the Week 3 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

The last five minutes of Washington's victory over the Giants were an emotional roller coaster. Here's a closer look at how Washington pulled out the win.
Advertising