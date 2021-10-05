WFT Daily: Washington's Offensive Line Has Been Outstanding Through 4 Games

Ereck Flowers wasn't aware of how the Washington Football Team's offensive line was performing compared to the rest of the NFL when asked ahead of Week 4's matchup, and he didn't seem anxious to talk about it.

Granted, a 1-2 start doesn't put someone in a good mood to boast about accomplishments.

"If you're not winning, you kind of want to focus on the things you need to correct," Flowers said.

Well, now is as good a time as any to say it: Washington's offensive line has been performing at a high level lately.

Over the past four games, Washington's offensive line has proven itself as one of the best groups when it comes to pass protection. It's given up four sacks in that span, which is the second-fewest in the NFL, and it's adjusted sack rate of 3.7% is the second-lowest. It's a welcome change for the team, and the players' work has been appreciated by their teammates.