Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 09:00 AM

Women of Washington Celebrates National Friend Day

National Friendship Day occurs every year on the first Sunday of August and this year it is August 2, 2020! Friendship Day is a day that is celebrated around the world to celebrate the special love between friends and the strength and power of their friendship . 

Friendships are the purest type of human relationship. We want members to share a photo of their best friends and caption it for us to share on WOW's social media accounts.  Share a story about how your friends support and enrich one another's lives. Direct message us via WOW's social media.

Shine a light on those most special to you!

Women of Washington: Yoga In The Park
Women of Washington: Yoga In The Park

WOW held a Yoga Pilates Fusion class at Bles Park and virtually on zoom for members this past Saturday!
Happy and Healthy Together at Home
Happy and Healthy Together at Home

These times can be very stressful, and stress does a lot of harm to the body, including compromising our immune system. Here is a list of ways we can remain positive, faithful, and healthy during these trying times.
Stick With Your Wellness Game
Stick With Your Wellness Game

Fitness Guru and Gym Owner, Deanna Robinson gives WOW Wellness Resolution Accountability Tips.
Still Feeling the GLOW!
Still Feeling the GLOW!

The 2020 WOW Glo-Up Weekend featured fitness and wellness events at the Gaylord National Resort.
Healthy Holiday Cheat Sheet by Deanna Robinson, Health and Fitness Expert and Holistic Nutritionist 
Healthy Holiday Cheat Sheet by Deanna Robinson, Health and Fitness Expert and Holistic Nutritionist 

The last few months of the year can be a challenge for even the most disciplined person. But these healthy holiday tips will have even Santa tightening his belt.
Impact Of Inaugural Women's Leadership Brunch 
Impact Of Inaugural Women's Leadership Brunch 

On November 2, 2019 a group of 60 WOW members gathered together to celebrate leaders in our community and inspire one another to build the next generation of women leaders through support, mentorship and motivation.
Medical Tattooing
Medical Tattooing

Inova Medical Spa is pleased to offer medical and paramedical tattooing services in partnership with MediInk. Medical micro-pigmentation (tattooing) is an innovative solution used for.
Nutrition and Breast Cancer
Nutrition and Breast Cancer

Research shows a definitive link between cancer risk and what's on your plate. Whether you're hoping to sidestep breast cancer or prevent a recurrence, loading up on cancer-fighting nutrients — and avoiding problem foods — can up your odds of success.
My Breast Cancer Story: Amy Morris
My Breast Cancer Story: Amy Morris

Morris has been fighting breast cancer for almost a year now. She's shown strength and courage throughout the process and encourages others to listen to their bodies and take preventative measures. 
Getting the Best Breast Care
Getting the Best Breast Care

A quarterback can't make a touchdown without his teammates. In order to score on the field, you need a quarterback to throw the ball, a receiver to catch it and a defensive team to make sure the receiver reaches the end zone.
Should you go 3D for Mammogram Screening? 
Should you go 3D for Mammogram Screening? 

The research is clear: Annual breast cancer screening with mammography can reduce deaths from breast cancer by up to 40 percent.

