2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Smith was consistently a spark plug for South Carolina's offense, averaging at least 11 yards per reception in four seasons with the team. The 2020 season was one of his best, as he hauled in 57 passes for 633 yards and four touchdowns, tying a career-high. Despite some believing he has issues with tracking passes downfield, he ranks fourth in program history with 174 receptions. Still, being around receivers who run consistent routes like Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries would benefit his development.

Washington has continued to beef up its offensive line depth in the past month, but why not continue that by adding Forsythe? The biggest knock against Forsythe is his starting experience; he was only a starter for two seasons with the Gators. Don't let that fool you, though. He played a massive role in protecting quarterback Kyle Trask as he led one of the nation's best passing attacks with 378.6 yards per game. Forsythe gave up zero pressures in the SEC Championship game against Alabama, according to Pro Football Focus, so he has already shown he can hold his own against an elite college defense.

Originally a player with his heart set on basketball in high school, Snowden has been a starter since his sophomore year with the Cavaliers. Versatility comes easy for Snowden, as he has padded his stats with 191 tackles, 15.0 sacks, 15 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He might be considered more of an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio should have no issues finding a role for someone with that kind of skill.