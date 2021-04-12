Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who A Former GM Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Therein lies one of Washington's decision when it comes to Mayfield. The team needs a left tackle and could use a left guard, but it's set at right tackle. Moses has not missed a game there since becoming the full-time starter in 2015.

Moses filled in admirably during his short time at left tackle last fall, but the camaraderie between he, right guard Brandon Scherff and center Chase Roullier might not be something the coaches want to disrupt unless absolutely necessary.

That leaves the possibility of Mayfield moving to left tackle -- a position he played for the first three games of his career -- or sliding inside to guard. If Washington is considering taking Mayfield 19th overall, that likely means he can make either transition, which would not be a surprise considering his athleticism and room for development. Plus, John Matsko is viewed as one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. If he sees potential in Mayfield, he'll find a way to get the most out of him.