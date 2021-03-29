Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Washington does not technically need Smith, but it did not technically need Chase Young, either (see: four former first-round picks), and look how the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year transformed the defense from disruptive to dominant.

It's unfair to expect the same impact from Smith, but with him in the lineup, the passing offense would instantly become one of the most dangerous in the NFL in terms of potential. Stop McLaurin, and there's Samuel. Contain Samuel, and Smith beats you deep. Cover all of them, and Humphries still converts on third down.

Likely gone are the struggles of the past two seasons, when Washington ranked 31st and 30th, respectively, in total yards per game. This revamped unit should be able to consistently move down the field this fall, and adding Smith would only make it that much easier.