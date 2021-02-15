Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Mel Kiper Jr. Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

While Toney did not play in the Senior Bowl, his performance throughout the week solidified himself as one of the best wideouts in the 2021 class. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Toney routinely beat defensive backs at the premier collegiate showcase, so much so that he was voted as the top wide receiver on the American team.

"Toney is a versatile, explosive playmaker," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said in his top 50 draft prospects story in which Toney ranked 20th. "He lines up in the slot and does a lot of damage on fly sweeps and seam routes. His combination of play strength, burst and wiggle makes him difficult to get on the ground once the ball is in his hands.