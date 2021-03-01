Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Charley Casserly Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

And even if Washington did not use him in such a manner, he likely would be on the field for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in some capacity. He could be near the line of scrimmage as a pass-rusher or in the slot as a cornerback. He could even be used as the team's "Buffalo nickel," serving as the third safety in sub packages.

Washington is looking for playmakers to line up behind its fearsome front, and Owusu-Koramoah certainly fits that mold.