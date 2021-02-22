Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Daniel Jeremiah Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

Turn on the tape, says PFF's Austin Gayle, and people will see the kind of talent Darrisaw possesses. He was the second-highest graded offensive tackle (96.0) in the country behind only BYU's Brady Christensen (95.6). Perhaps one of his biggest strengths lies in his pass-blocking, as he allowed only six pressures and zero sacks on 293 pass plays in 2020. That earned him the Outland Trophy, which PFF gives out to college football's best interior lineman.

Darrisaw is an "ox of an OT," according to his PFF scouting report. His strengths include his punch, which "stops rushers in their tracks," and he does not get overextended when trying to block defenders. Although PFF does believe he has some faults, like being over patient at times, it also believes there is "little doubt" Darrisaw has the physicality to be an elite offensive tackle.