Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Pro Football Focus Has Washington Taking In The First Round

All the attributes Gayle and other draft experts love about Jenkins -- like his power and body control -- can be seen in his matchups with Ossai. The Texas edge defender is ranked sixth in his position, according to The Draft Network, but there were several occasions when Jenkins locked him down with ease. It impressed Gayle so much that he called Jenkins "a junkyard dog" on Twitter for his physicality in the run game.

One could argue that Washington does not need an offensive lineman with most of its offensive line already set in place. However, it is uncertain who will be the starting left tackle, even though Cornelius Lucas played well late last season and Saahdiq Charles is expected to at least compete for the spot in training camp. Jenkins mostly played on the right side in his college career, but he switched to the left and even played guard at times, so making a permanent transition is not outside of his skillset.