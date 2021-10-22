3 keys for Washington to upset the Packers

3. Take advantage of Green Bay's banged up secondary.

The Packers have one of the best secondaries in the league from a statistical standpoint. The group is fourth in passing yards allowed and tied for sixth with six interceptions.

It does have some issues with injuries, though, which Washington may be able to use to its advantage.

Jaire Alexander, who Terry McLaurin views as one of the best cornerbacks he's faced in his professional career, is currently on Injured Reserve; Kevin King, another corner, has been limited in practice all week; and safety Darnell Savage is still dealing with a concussion.

Washington's receiver corps has also had its issues -- McLaurin was on this week's injury report -- but there should be opportunities for the group to make plays. McLaurin, while only grabbing four passes for 28 yards against the Chiefs, is still one of the better receivers with 428 yards.