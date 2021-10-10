3 Standouts in Washington's Week 5 Loss To The Saints

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver and DeAndre Carter impressed in a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints at FedExField Sunday afternoon. Here's how they played.

Cole Holcomb

It only makes sense to give the first game ball to the man who came up with Washington's first big play of the afternoon.

On just the fifth pass of the game, Holcomb picked off Jameis Winston's pass intended for Taysom Hill and went on a 23-yard run to give Washington the ball at the New Orleans 31-yard line. The interception was Holcomb's first of the season and Washington's first since Week 1.

The play also put a much-needed end to one of Washington's more negative streaks. Before Holcomb's grab, Washington had given up points on the first drive of every game this season.