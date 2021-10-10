News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Standouts in Washington's Week 5 Loss To The Saints

Oct 10, 2021 at 05:57 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

Standout101021
DeAndre Carter runs the ball during the Washington Football Team's game against the New Orleans Saints. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Linebacker Cole Holcomb, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver and DeAndre Carter impressed in a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints at FedExField Sunday afternoon. Here's how they played.

Cole Holcomb

It only makes sense to give the first game ball to the man who came up with Washington's first big play of the afternoon.

On just the fifth pass of the game, Holcomb picked off Jameis Winston's pass intended for Taysom Hill and went on a 23-yard run to give Washington the ball at the New Orleans 31-yard line. The interception was Holcomb's first of the season and Washington's first since Week 1.

The play also put a much-needed end to one of Washington's more negative streaks. Before Holcomb's grab, Washington had given up points on the first drive of every game this season.

The linebacker did not let his momentum drop as the game wore on. Holcomb finished the game with a team-leading seven tackles and continues to assert himself as one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL.

DeAndre Carter

Last weekend, Carter showed off his return specialist skills with a franchise-record-tying 101-yard touchdown run. He was needed more in the passing game this weekend with Cam Sims and Dyami Brown both out, and he did not disappoint.

While Blake Gillikin's punting didn't do Carter any favors today -- he had three kicks land inside the 5-yard line -- that didn't stop the Sacramento State product from finding another way to impact the game. Carter ran crisp routes and provided a steady target for Taylor Heinicke, finishing the game with four receptions for 64 yards. He also had one carry for 11 yards.

One of those catches was a crucial 26-yard grab on a fourth-and-14 in the fourth quarter. It helped set up a touchdown from Antonio Gibson that pulled Washington within five points of tying the game, 27-22.

While he was signed as more of a return specialist this offseason, Carter is proving to be an exciting and reliable option for the offense with every chance he gets.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Week 5, Washington vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team returned to FedExField for a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and was defeated in a 33-22 loss. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones had an opportunity today. With Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, the backup was elevated to the starting tight end. Scott Turner said he performed well in the role against the Atlanta Falcons, and he continued that solid play Sunday afternoon.

Seals-Jones showed why the Washington's coaches and players expressed so much confidence in his abilities in the lead up to Sunday's game. Seals-Jones finished the day with five receptions for 41 yards, including an incredible one-handed 16-yard catch in the second quarter, putting Washington at the Saints' 29-yard line with the game in a 13-13 tie. He had the second-most targets among Washington's pass-catchers and had the team's second-highest catch rate. (62.5%)

Thomas will be out for at least three weeks, and in the meantime, Seals-Jones is set to continue being a heavy contributor and show why he is one of Washington's go-to options.

