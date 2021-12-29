Rescouting the Eagles | 3 things to know ahead of Washington's home finale

The Washington Football Team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in 12 days in its final home game of the season. The Eagles held on to defeat Washington, 27-17, in Week 15, for its fourth win in five weeks.

Here's a second look at Philadelphia ahead of Washington's fourth straight division matchup.

1. No Miles Sanders for Round 2.

Over the past three weeks, there are few running backs who have run as well as Miles Sanders. He tore through the New York Jets' defense with 120 yards as the Eagles ran away with the score in a 33-18 win, and then he did the same thing against Washington to the tune of 131 yards on 18 carries.

Now, the league's best rushing offense will be without one of its best weapons.

Sanders broke his hand during the Eagles' 34-10 win over the New York Giants after rushing for 45 yards. He was not placed on Injured Reserve, but head coach Nick Siriani ruled him out for the week. It's surely another frustrating setback for Sanders, who has dealt with a sprained ankle and a quad injury this season. Over the past two games, he's rushed for the second-most yards in the NFC behind Sony Michel.

With Sanders out, the Eagles will need to depend on players like Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. The duo have 148 carries between them -- for reference, Sanders has 137 for the season -- but Howard and Scott still average 5.1 and 4.5 yards per carry, respectively. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is another option for the Eagles; not only is he the team's leader in rushing touchdowns (10), but he has the second-most rushing yards for a quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.