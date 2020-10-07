Alex Smith Named Backup, Takes Next Step Towards Returning To Game Action 

The biggest news Wednesday was the Washington Football Team announcing Kyle Allen as its starting quarterback for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He'll replace Dwayne Haskins Jr., who will be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

It was also announced Alex Smith will serve as the backup, bringing him even closer to his ultimate goal of playing again.

"The reason Kyle is [No. 1] is because Kyle has been working all the way through and Alex has been getting limited reps," Rivera said. "I've got Alex next because Alex has been in the system. He understands it, and I want to put the ball back in the hands of somebody else that's been in it."

Smith's remarkable comeback, which began after suffering a life-threatening leg injury in November of 2018, has become even more incredible over the past few months. In mid-August, he began practicing after being activated from the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list. A few weeks later, he was one of three quarterbacks to make the initial 53-man roster. During his press conference following roster cuts, head coach Ron Rivera said that if a situation arose where the team needed Smith to play, he would feel comfortable doing so.

"We sat down with him -- myself, [quarterbacks coach] Ken Zampese and [offensive coordinator] Scott Turner," Rivera said. "He was very passionate about wanting the opportunity to play again, very passionate about making this football team.