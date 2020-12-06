Fantasy Spotlight: Antonio Gibson Still A Must Start Vs. Steelers

The biggest concern for Gibson's fantasy value is if Washington falls behind by multiple scores early and transitions to a pass-heavy attack. That's what happened against the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants, which is why Gibson only combined for 19 carries for 65 yards in those games.

Still, Gibson averaged 17.5 points in those contests because he found the end zone three times, and he should continue to receive most, if not all of the goal line work for the rest of the season. He currently ranks third in the NFL with 11 rushing scores.

"He shows he has a knack for the goal line," head coach Ron Rivera said of Gibson before the Cowboys' game. "He's got an innate ability to find that crease. He runs behind his pads. I know it's an expression, but he runs with some power. He runs physically. He's not going to get arm tackled. Very rarely does he get arm tackled. He's got that skillset that you're looking for in a back."