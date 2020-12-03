Washington's Offense Has A Formula For Upsetting The Steelers

Quarterback Alex Smith, who has been Washington's starting quarterback for the past three weeks, said McLaurin does anything the team asks of him, but his competitiveness is what truly stands out. Smith can see it in McLaurin's eyes on game days, and he's the type of player who should get the ball in must-win situations.

"I think he's grown into really accepting that role and really being kind of the bell cow, the guy that really gets us going outside on the perimeter," Smith said. "I think he's embraced that challenge and really grown into it, which has been great to see."

While Mclaurin has been one of the most consistent players on Washington's roster, most of Gibson's production has come in the past five weeks. Eight of his 11 touchdowns and 62% of his 645 rushing yards have come since the Week 7 game against the Cowboys. He has rushed for at least 90 yards in three games, all of which ended in wins.

Head coach Ron Rivera said after his 115-yard, three touchdown game against the Cowboys that the third-round pick is still growing, so he doesn't know if he can say exactly what Washington has in Gibson. But there have been plenty of great moments to hint that there are some exciting possibilities.