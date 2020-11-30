Antonio Gibson Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

For the season, Gibson ranks second behind wide receiver Terry McLaurin with 878 scrimmage yards (645 rushing and 233 receiving). He has also scored 11 rushing touchdowns, which is the third-most in the NFL and two shy of the franchise's rookie record that Alfred Morris set in 2012. Gibson has five more games to try and break that mark.

"He's very special, and I don't think he knows how good he can be," McLaurin said. "He's a very hard worker -- he doesn't really say much -- and just to see the way he's grown and he's matured over the season. I feel like he has a really good feel for where the holes are, the O-line is giving him plenty of time to make those cuts, and when he hits them, you see that 4.3 speed, so we need that explosiveness out of our backfield."