A Balanced Approach Is Tipping The Scales In Washington's Favor

Prior to Washington's 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the best example of what the offense could do with proper balance came in Week 7 during the team's first game against the Cowboys. It ran 39 run plays compared to 27 pass plays and put up 397 yards -- while averaging 6.0 yards per play -- in a 25-3 win.

After straying from that against the Giants and Detroit Lions, Washington has corrected its imbalance with a run-pass split of 55-45%. That has helped Washington average 375.7 yards per game in the past three games, which ranks eighth in the NFL and puts it among the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans -- all of which have top 10 offenses.

"Obviously, the last couple weeks we've been very pass-heavy." Turner said after the 30-27 loss to the Lions. "A lot of that has been circumstantial. We try to get better at all facets. ...We've got to be ready to run the ball if we get into those situations."